One displaced after 8th Street fire

922 South 8th Street
922 South 8th Street
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - One person is displaced after a fire on 8th Street Sunday night, according to officials with the Quincy Fire Department.

Firefighters said they responded to 922 South 8th Street at about 8:30 p.m. for a fire in the second floor apartment.

Firefighters reported fire and smoke coming from the second story windows upon arrival.

They said they got the fire under control quickly. Several rooms in the apartment were heavily damaged.

Firefighters said one person was home at the time of the fire, but was alerted by smoke alarms and was able to evacuate safely.

According to firefighters, no one was injured and the cause is still under investigation.

