Warm front leading to warmer temperatures

QUINCY (WGEM) - A warm front has been lifting through the Tri-States early this morning. This has led to much warmer morning temperatures with most in the 50s but a few locations are in the low 60s. Winds are flowing in from the south/southwest at about 5 - 15 mph. Through the morning and early afternoon, it will be a little breezy as winds could gust 20 - 30 mph. These winds will continue to transport warmer air into the area leading to unseasonably warm highs. Everyone will be able to make it into the low 70s. Later this afternoon/early evening, a weak cold front will slide through. This front is not expected to bring us any rain. Overall, much of the day will shape up partly sunny meaning noticeably more clouds than sun. Then, skies will turn more partly cloudy.

Tonight will start off mostly cloudy and then skies will become more partly cloudy. Lows will be a little cooler, in the mid to upper 40s. (That is still considered above normal for this time of year.)

Some models are showing tomorrow starting off with some clouds or patchy fog. Then through the morning/early afternoon, skies will turn mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs will be similar to today, as they will be in the low 70s.

70° daytime highs are expected Wednesday too. Our next cold front will come through that day though bringing in cooler temperatures for Thursday.

