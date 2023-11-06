Warm start to the week, but a cold front is on the way

QUINCY (WGEM) - Southerly winds Sunday evening allowed temperatures to rise through the overnight. Low temperatures across the region hovered in the low to mid 50s, and by late Sunday night, a few places were back to near 60 degrees.

The work week will start on a warm note. Temperatures during the Monday morning commute will hover near 60 degrees, so you won't need a jacket when heading to work. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Monday will start out mainly cloudy, but with winds continuing to come from the west and southwest, temperatures will have no problem climbing into the low 70s.

Our mild yet mainly cloudy regime will continue into Tuesday, which is Election Day. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday - we’ll see more clouds than sunshine and temperatures will top out in the low 70s once again.

Conditions will stay dry and continue to be mild, so you won't need the umbrellas or jackets. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

A cold front will swing through Wednesday and into Thursday, but rain chances will be slim. Thursday may feel like a shock to the system for some, as daytime highs will be 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday. Temperatures to round-out the work week will run near average, which this time of year is in the mid 50s.

