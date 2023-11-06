Warm temps continue

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are set up for another couple of warm days across the region before a cold front slides through. If you are looking for some rain with this cold front, it does not look very likely. While there is a pretty significant temperature drop on the backside of the cold front on Thursday, that clash of the air masses does not look like it will spark much in the way of rain showers. Well daytime high temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will be well above normal in the mid to upper 70s. We will drop down to near-normal temperatures headed into the weekend. If you are watching closely the weekend forecast for Saturday’s Quincy High Blue Devil football game. Right now, we are shooting for a daytime high temperature in the mid-50s with a sunny sky.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.