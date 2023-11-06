Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri and Illinois

By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With the sun setting earlier and the calendar progressing through November, now is the perfect time to get prepared for the winter season ahead.

That is why this week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week across Missouri and Illinois.

One of the best ways to get prepared for the winter weather is to assemble a winter weather preparedness kit in the car.

Some items to include in those kits include a blanket, flashlight, batteries, a first aid kit, jumper cables and more.

Adams County Emergency Management Agency director John Simon said extra clothing would also be a good thing to pack.

“Even though you may be going to a place where it’s much warmer, making sure that you have gloves and a hat and a coat, so that if you are stuck on the side of the road, stranded, whatever the case may be and the situation changes, that you have at the very least those protective items,” Simon said.

He said having similar items prepared at home is also a good idea, along with an alternative heating source, in case the power were to go out during a cold snap.

When using alternative heating sources though, never leave a flame unattended and never use an extension cord for space heaters.

A strong El Niño is forecast for this upcoming winter, which means the Pacific Ocean will be much warmer than average.

El Niño patterns usually favor a drier and milder winter for the Midwest, but that is not always the case.

Meteorological winter begins Dec. 1, while astronomical winter begins after 9 p.m. on Dec. 21.

You can find more winter weather advice here.

