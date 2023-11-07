Blue Devil Basketball ready to live up to lofty expectations

qhs
qhs
By Steve Looten
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Little House on The Prairie
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses make an appearance at Quincy Christmas Market
Washington, Summers, Thompson
Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered
922 South 8th Street
One displaced after 8th Street fire
Power outages throughout Quincy
Power outages throughout Quincy

Latest News

qnd
Abbey Schreacke Makes Mizzou Debut
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
QMG Play of the Week
Central defeats Calhoun 32 to 14.
Another One Bites The Dust: Camp Point defeats Calhoun and advances in the playoffs