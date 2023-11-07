A cold front is on the way

By Brian Inman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A cold front will be knocking on the door around noon Wednesday
A cold front will be knocking on the door around noon Wednesday(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - It looks like we’re going to squeeze out one more day of 70° daytime high temperatures. Before a cold front slides into the region. Bringing temperatures back down towards seasonal dorms. Right now, it looks like the cold front will arrive just slightly afternoon. That will keep our maximum temperatures in the low 70s. If that front slows down, we may see temperatures in the upper 70s. So, for Wednesday cloud cover and temperatures in the low 70s is the going forecast. The cold front comes through, and it does not have enough moisture to work with to really fire up any shower activity. We may see a few scattered light rain, showers, or sprinkles, but that’s about all this system will be able to manage. The temperatures drop down to more seasonable norms for three or four days and then they come right back up back up into the mid-60s by the time we get into the beginning of next week. Normal daytime highs for this time of year are in the mid-50s. The extended forecast still remains dry.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Washington, Summers, Johnson
Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered
If the Illinois Courts Commission sustain the Judicial Inquiry Board's complaint, it could...
Hearings begin this week for Adams County judge who overturned guilty verdict in sexual assault case
922 South 8th Street
One displaced after 8th Street fire
Little House on The Prairie
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses make an appearance at Quincy Christmas Market

Latest News

The weather certainly will not hold you back from getting out to the polls.
Unseasonably warm until the cold front arrives
First Alert Weather Tuesday Morning
June type temps in November
Warm temps continue
70 degree daytime highs are expected today. Decent weather to get outside.
Warmer temperatures the next several days