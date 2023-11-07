A cold front is on the way

A cold front will be knocking on the door around noon Wednesday (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - It looks like we’re going to squeeze out one more day of 70° daytime high temperatures. Before a cold front slides into the region. Bringing temperatures back down towards seasonal dorms. Right now, it looks like the cold front will arrive just slightly afternoon. That will keep our maximum temperatures in the low 70s. If that front slows down, we may see temperatures in the upper 70s. So, for Wednesday cloud cover and temperatures in the low 70s is the going forecast. The cold front comes through, and it does not have enough moisture to work with to really fire up any shower activity. We may see a few scattered light rain, showers, or sprinkles, but that’s about all this system will be able to manage. The temperatures drop down to more seasonable norms for three or four days and then they come right back up back up into the mid-60s by the time we get into the beginning of next week. Normal daytime highs for this time of year are in the mid-50s. The extended forecast still remains dry.

