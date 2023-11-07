DECISION 2023: Voters in Iowa and Missouri head to the polls

Decision 2023
Decision 2023(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tuesday is an election day in Iowa and Missouri. Voters in both states will be voting on local city and school issues.

The only Tri-State area counties in Missouri with issues on the ballot are Marion and Ralls. In Iowa, precincts in Lee County will have ballot issues.

There is no election in Illinois on Tuesday. The next election in Illinois is the general primary on March 19, 2024.

Mayoral Races

Residents in Hannibal, Missouri, and Fort Madison, Keokuk, and West Point, Iowa, will all be voting for their next mayor.

Other issues & races

Also in Hannibal residents will be voting on Proposition R which, if approved, would enact an ordinance mandating that a monthly management report be compiled by the city manager, city clerk, and city department heads.

In Keokuk, voters will be deciding on Public Measure MW, which, if approved, would reduce Keokuk’s city council representation from seven wards and two at-large councilpersons to five wards and two at-large councilpersons.

For a complete list of all contested issues and races, visit WGEM’s Election Results page.

Polling times

Polls in Missouri are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and polls in Iowa are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sample Ballots

For more information on the election, visit WGEM’s Voter Information page.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Washington, Summers, Thompson
Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered
922 South 8th Street
One displaced after 8th Street fire
Little House on The Prairie
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses make an appearance at Quincy Christmas Market
Authors and illustrators of books highlighting McDonough County veterans and historical figures...
Keeping local history alive with young authors

Latest News

Election Day Hannibal
Marion Co. election officials expect low voter turnout
qhs
Blue Devil Basketball ready to live up to lofty expectations
qnd
Abbey Schreacke Makes Mizzou Debut
If the Illinois Courts Commission sustain the Judicial Inquiry Board's complaint, it could...
Hearings begin this week for Adams County judge who overturned guilty verdict in sexual assault case