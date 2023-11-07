Hearings begin this week for Adams County judge who overturned guilty verdict in sexual assault case

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hearings for the Adams County circuit judge who overturned his own verdict after a bench trial for a criminal sexual assault case begin in Chicago this week.

In October 2021, Judge Robert Adrian found then 18-year-old Drew Clinton guilty of sexual assault. At a sentence hearing on Jan. 3, 2022, Adrian threw out the verdict. Court transcripts show that Adrian did so to stop Clinton from facing prison time after already having served 148 days in the Adams County Jail.

“He has no prior record, none whatsoever. By law, the Court is supposed to sentence this young man to the Department of Corrections. This Court will not do that, that is not just,” Adrian said during the 2022 hearing. “There is no way for what happened in this case that this teenager should go to the Department of Corrections. I will not do that.”

Five months later, the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board filed a complaint against Adrian. The complaint charges Adrian with willful misconduct in office, conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice and conduct that brings the judicial office into disrepute.

If the Illinois Courts Commission sustains the board’s complaint, it could issue sanctions against the judge, including removal. Several inquiries to Adrian’s lawyers were left unanswered.

Last summer, when Adrian announced his campaign for retention, he stood by his decision.

“The Illinois Supreme Court dismissed the mandamus petition, which confirmed that I did the right thing, and the appellate court dismissed the appeal, which confirmed that I did the right thing,” Adrian said during his retention announcement on July 12, 2022.

With Adrian’s hearings beginning Tuesday, Cameron Vaughan, who said she was sexually assaulted by Clinton at a graduation party in May, 2021, made her way back to Quincy to board a train to the Windy City.

Vaughan said she was asleep on a couch at a friends house, and when she woke up, Clinton was inside of her. Vaughan wants the hearings to result in Adrian’s removal.

”He does not deserve to hold that power, to have that power over people,” Vaughan said. “We didn’t even think we’d make it this far and the fact that we have made it this far I really just hope it goes well.”

Vaughan has since moved to Joplin, Missouri. Friends and family joined her on the train, where she hopes the hearings will end this chapter of her life.

“The fact that he found him guilty and then just decided to let him go was just shocking, it’s unreal,” Vaughan said.

Prior to the verdict reversal, Clinton faced a minimum four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The complaint also includes violations of Adrian retaliating against a prosecutor for agreeing with critical comments about him. This refers to when Adrian told Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones to “get out” of the courtroom.

Our news gathering partners at the Herald-Whig reported that Judge Robert Adrian told Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, that his wife saw Jones had liked a Facebook comment that attacked him.

A third violation charges Adrian with providing false testimony before the Judicial Inquiry Board. The hearings are expected to last up to three days.

Click here to view the ICC’s current docket involving Judge Adrian.

