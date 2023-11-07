Horizons Soup Kitchen & Food Pantry celebrating busy week of events

QUINCY (WGEM) - One local organization is celebrating 15 successful years this week with a number of events.

Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry is holding an anniversary celebration on Wednesday to honor the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers.

The ceremony will be held at the pantry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Executive director Sarah Stephens said a lot has changed over the last fifteen years, including the location change and an expansion of the programs they offer.

She said while there will always be a need for these services in the community, there has been a recent increase.

“The folks who are working but barely getting by; the number of people that fall into that category has dramatically increased so we’re seeing people that have never ever used a food pantry before using it for the first time,” said Stephens.

She said she was thankful for those in the community that have provided their support over the last decade and a half.

One of the bigger challenges Stephens said the service faces is donation levels, due in part to the recent cost increase of food, operating costs and more.

One way of addressing that problem is through fundraisers, and Horizons has something big planned for this Friday with a slight twist from last year.

“It’s a charcuterie competition, so we’ll have eight competitors competing with a traditional format like we had last year. We’ve added a new little surprise element, we’re going to do a chopped competition,” said Stephens. “We have three teams that are going to be competing live at the event for best in show and people’s choice for chopped.”

Friday’s competition will be held at the Quincy Country Club from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online or in person.

All money will go towards Horizons and its various programs.

You can find out more information about the Charcuterie in the CommUNITY event, and purchase tickets, here.

