Hospital report: November 7, 2023

Deaths:

John Edward Shade, age 67, of Springfield, died on Nov. 2 at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Mildred C. Webster, age 85, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 4 at Luther Manor Nursing Center.

Edwin “Eddie” Padilla, age 57, of New London, Mo, died on Oct. 30 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

John Allen “Jack” Wright, age 84, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 5 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Births:

Cade Turpin and Madesan Melton of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Caleb Newell and Corbin Myer of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Ryne and McKayla Willet of Macomb welcomed a boy.

