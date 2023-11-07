Hospital report: November 7, 2023

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

John Edward Shade, age 67, of Springfield, died on Nov. 2 at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Mildred C. Webster, age 85, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 4 at Luther Manor Nursing Center.

Edwin “Eddie” Padilla, age 57, of New London, Mo, died on Oct. 30 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

John Allen “Jack” Wright, age 84, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 5 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Births:

Cade Turpin and Madesan Melton of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Caleb Newell and Corbin Myer of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Ryne and McKayla Willet of Macomb welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Washington, Summers, Thompson
Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered
922 South 8th Street
One displaced after 8th Street fire
Little House on The Prairie
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses make an appearance at Quincy Christmas Market
If the Illinois Courts Commission sustain the Judicial Inquiry Board's complaint, it could...
Hearings begin this week for Adams County judge who overturned guilty verdict in sexual assault case

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 7, 2023
Hospital Reports
Hospital report: November 6, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 6, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 5, 2023