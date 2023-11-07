Illinois Veterans Home project three quarters of the way done

QUINCY (WGEM) - Veterans are one step closer to moving into their new facilities at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

The more than $200 million dollar project is about 75% of the way done, with much of the brick work completed and appliances already installed in the kitchen area.

The updated campus will see an additional 210 long-term care beds and 80 independent living beds, along with a new state of the art kitchen and dining area among other amenities.

Chief engineer Dave Clifford said the new buildings will improve quality of life on campus, all while running more efficiently.

“Not only will there be energy efficient appliances in it like the cooking equipment and the laundry equipment and stuff like that, it’s all a part of the lead silver energy efficiency, but also the heating and cooling. We’re going to save a great deal of money on the heating and cooling,” said Clifford.

He said the residents in the new buildings will be able to set their own temperatures for the first time.

“That’s something that they really never got to do with the old systems here on campus that date clear back to the 1950′s,” said Clifford.

The Illinois Capital Development Board senior project manager Chris MacGibbon said all 250+ workers are excited to get the project done for the veterans.

“We get questions all the time, my own grandfather is asking when his home is going to be complete. It’s going to be a beautiful facility. It’s going to be a really nice place for our veterans to stay. And I’m so appreciative that they’ve done. It’s nice to be able to hand something like this over to them,” said MacGibbon.

The domiciliary (independent living facility), the D and E wings (long-term care facility) and the dining facilities are expected to be completed by the end of April 2024.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs will survey and inspect the new buildings before they open up.

The other wings of the long-term care facility will open at a later date.

