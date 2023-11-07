Illinois Veterans Home project three quarters of the way done

Much of the work moving forward will be on the interior of the buildings.
Much of the work moving forward will be on the interior of the buildings.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Veterans are one step closer to moving into their new facilities at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

The more than $200 million dollar project is about 75% of the way done, with much of the brick work completed and appliances already installed in the kitchen area.

The updated campus will see an additional 210 long-term care beds and 80 independent living beds, along with a new state of the art kitchen and dining area among other amenities.

Chief engineer Dave Clifford said the new buildings will improve quality of life on campus, all while running more efficiently.

“Not only will there be energy efficient appliances in it like the cooking equipment and the laundry equipment and stuff like that, it’s all a part of the lead silver energy efficiency, but also the heating and cooling. We’re going to save a great deal of money on the heating and cooling,” said Clifford.

He said the residents in the new buildings will be able to set their own temperatures for the first time.

“That’s something that they really never got to do with the old systems here on campus that date clear back to the 1950′s,” said Clifford.

The Illinois Capital Development Board senior project manager Chris MacGibbon said all 250+ workers are excited to get the project done for the veterans.

“We get questions all the time, my own grandfather is asking when his home is going to be complete. It’s going to be a beautiful facility. It’s going to be a really nice place for our veterans to stay. And I’m so appreciative that they’ve done. It’s nice to be able to hand something like this over to them,” said MacGibbon.

The domiciliary (independent living facility), the D and E wings (long-term care facility) and the dining facilities are expected to be completed by the end of April 2024.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs will survey and inspect the new buildings before they open up.

The other wings of the long-term care facility will open at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Washington, Summers, Johnson
Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered
If the Illinois Courts Commission sustain the Judicial Inquiry Board's complaint, it could...
Hearings begin this week for Adams County judge who overturned guilty verdict in sexual assault case
922 South 8th Street
One displaced after 8th Street fire
Little House on The Prairie
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses make an appearance at Quincy Christmas Market

Latest News

The criteria for winter storm warnings has changed.
Minor changes made to Winter Storm Warning criteria
JWCC makes Aspen Institute top 150 institution list
JWCC makes Aspen Institute top 150 institution list
Washington, Summers, Johnson
Investigation ongoing for a residential burglary Sunday night
Macomb police 300 block section of W Pierce and Johnson Street after Tuesday morning shooting.
Victim life-flighted after Tuesday morning Macomb shooting
Dallas Wilcoxen
Rushville man arrested after traveling with the purpose of meeting a 14-year-old girl