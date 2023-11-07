Investigation ongoing for a residential burglary Sunday night

QUINCY (WGEM) - The burglary and possible shots fired incident Sunday evening is still under investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of North Bottom Road for a possible burglary.

Authorities reported that after the deputies on scene identified multiple suspects through security footage, a shots fired call was heard over the dispatch radio.

One deputy driving back to Quincy identified the suspect’s vehicle on North Bottom Road. The vehicle associated with the burglary was pulled over and two suspects were arrested, Tynell R. Washington, 39, of Quincy, and Ashton T. Summers, 19, of Quincy.

Some of the stolen weapons were then found near the traffic stop, previously thrown out of the car.

Three others were present during the traffic stop, a female driver and two teenagers. The female driver was not charged and was later released. The two juveniles were released to their families pending the State’s Attorney review of the case.

The following morning after obtaining search warrants, deputies recovered more stolen property including firearms and ammunition at the residences at 620 N 6th Street and 606 N 7th Street.

At the scene, they arrested the third suspect, Shawn D Johnson, 39, of Quincy, who was in possession of a stolen firearm from Kansas City, Missouri unrelated to the burglary. Johnson gave police the pseudonym of Tyree L. Thompson, after they booked him, they discovered that was not his real name.

Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier said that burglaries like these can’t always be avoided, but the proper storage of firearms can help prevent incidents like these.

“I think the guns definitely need to be secured better than they are. You know, not just this incident, but we’ve had other car burglaries and such where people will leave a vehicle unlocked with a weapon in the vehicle,” Frazier said. “That’s how some of these guns get into the hands of the wrong people.”

Deputies said the shots fired call is not confirmed to be related, however, Frazier said it would be very coincidental if not.

They are currently following leads as well as checking to see if these stolen firearms were used in other instances.

Washington is being charged with armed habitual offender, residential burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

Summers is being charged with residential burglary and possession of a firearm with no FOID card.

Johnson is being charged with residential burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

This investigation is still ongoing and deputies urge if anyone has information regarding this group of individuals or the burglary related, to call their office at 217-277-2200.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.