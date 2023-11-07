JWCC makes Aspen Institute top 150 institution list

QUINCY (WGEM) -John Wood Community College has been designated as one of the top 150 community colleges by the Aspen Institute and are currently in the running for a $1 million prize.

Schools are chosen by their excellence in equitable outcomes for students in and after college.

With JWCC’s main campus in conjunction with their workforce development center, they were able to make the list of exceptional community colleges.

JWCC President Bryan Renfro said this is a great way to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary.

“This is a very prestigious award, obviously only 150 community colleges across the nation have received that designation and it doesn’t happen overnight.” Renfro said, “It really is an accumulation of the 50 years of hard work that the community, the staff, and our world-class faculty have put into John Wood Community College.”

This is the first time JWCC has been included on this list. Over the next month, they will properly apply with data and a written narrative on the college.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.