Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted online.

Police said they searched the area where the man was arrested as well as his belongings out of an abundance of caution. Officers said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat.

Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

