Marion Co. election officials expect low voter turnout

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal voters head to the polls Tuesday with city government measures on the ballot.

Voters will choose their new mayor and will decide on whether or not to require city department heads to submit written management reports every month.

Marion County clerk Marla Meyers said because the issue are local to Hannibal and it’s a special election, they don’t expect a big turnout.

“Probably about eight percent, we haven’t had a whole lot of absentees and usually that’s kind of a sign,” Meyers said.

She said they’ve received to 160 to about 200 absentee ballots already.

The issues on the ballot in Marion County are the same as voters in Ralls County. The clerk there said they expect a voter turnout of around five to 10 percent.

Meyers said turnout depends on what’s on the ballot.

“It just depends on what’s on the ballot, but not as big as a normal November Election, you really can’t compare to like next year for the president,” Meyers said.

She said the mayoral election might bring out more voters. She said she hopes people will come out to vote for the issues.

If you would like to know where your polling place is click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.