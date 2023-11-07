Minor changes made to Winter Storm Warning criteria

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is going to be a slight difference this winter compared to previous years when winter storm alerts are issued.

According to Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in St. Louis, the criteria is being changed nationwide.

Locally, the criteria for winter storm warnings are lowered from six inches to five inches, with the exception of Lee, Hancock and McDonough counties. The criteria will remain six inches for those three counties.

Wind and extreme wind chills may also be a factor in issuing alerts on a case-by-case basis.

Gosselin said the minor change is part of a larger national effort to simplify winter weather alerts.

“It’s part of a broader plan across the country to kind of consolidate and lessen the variability in criteria as you head north and south. I don’t know the exact number, but instead of a ten-inch difference from Minnesota to Mississippi, now its only like four or five,” Gosselin said.

He said this criteria change is mostly just for the larger impact winter storms. However, smaller system can still lead to dangerous conditions.

“Especially on the transportation side of things, road impacts, accidents, things like that, a lot of times we actually see more impacts with lesser amounts of snow or even light freezing rain or freezing drizzle because schools aren’t cancelled and people had to go to work,” Gosselin said.

Winter Weather Advisories will continue to be issued for smaller scale wintry weather events.

Whenever the snow begins to fall, remember to slow down while driving and leave extra space between cars.

