Minor changes made to Winter Storm Warning criteria

The criteria for winter storm warnings has changed.
The criteria for winter storm warnings has changed.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is going to be a slight difference this winter compared to previous years when winter storm alerts are issued.

According to Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in St. Louis, the criteria is being changed nationwide.

Locally, the criteria for winter storm warnings are lowered from six inches to five inches, with the exception of Lee, Hancock and McDonough counties. The criteria will remain six inches for those three counties.

Wind and extreme wind chills may also be a factor in issuing alerts on a case-by-case basis.

Gosselin said the minor change is part of a larger national effort to simplify winter weather alerts.

“It’s part of a broader plan across the country to kind of consolidate and lessen the variability in criteria as you head north and south. I don’t know the exact number, but instead of a ten-inch difference from Minnesota to Mississippi, now its only like four or five,” Gosselin said.

He said this criteria change is mostly just for the larger impact winter storms. However, smaller system can still lead to dangerous conditions.

“Especially on the transportation side of things, road impacts, accidents, things like that, a lot of times we actually see more impacts with lesser amounts of snow or even light freezing rain or freezing drizzle because schools aren’t cancelled and people had to go to work,” Gosselin said.

Winter Weather Advisories will continue to be issued for smaller scale wintry weather events.

Whenever the snow begins to fall, remember to slow down while driving and leave extra space between cars.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Washington, Summers, Johnson
Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered
If the Illinois Courts Commission sustain the Judicial Inquiry Board's complaint, it could...
Hearings begin this week for Adams County judge who overturned guilty verdict in sexual assault case
922 South 8th Street
One displaced after 8th Street fire
Little House on The Prairie
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses make an appearance at Quincy Christmas Market

Latest News

Much of the work moving forward will be on the interior of the buildings.
Illinois Veterans Home project three quarters of the way done
JWCC makes Aspen Institute top 150 institution list
JWCC makes Aspen Institute top 150 institution list
Washington, Summers, Johnson
Investigation ongoing for a residential burglary Sunday night
Macomb police 300 block section of W Pierce and Johnson Street after Tuesday morning shooting.
Victim life-flighted after Tuesday morning Macomb shooting