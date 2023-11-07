One person shot in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - One person was shot in Macomb Monday morning, according to officials with the Macomb Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at 7:09 a.m. near N. Johnson Street and W. Pierce Street.

As police responded to the scene, a victim with multiple gunshot wounds was found near the front lobby door of the Macomb Police Department.

The victim was taken to the McDonough District Hospital for treatment. As a precaution, the hospital went into lockdown and security was heightened. The victim was later life-flighted to a trauma center.

Police said they found the suspected shooter on the scene at N. Johnson Street and W. Pierce Street.

Police said since the victim was found at the Police department and a nearby school, St. Paul’s School, went on a soft lockdown during morning class arrival time.

According to police, this was an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

