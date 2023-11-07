Rushville man arrested after traveling with the purpose of meeting a 14-year-old girl
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - A Rushville man was arrested on Monday for traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, according to officials with the Illinois State Police.
ISP said the Rushville Police Department contacted them to investigate 30-year-old Dallas Wilcoxen, of Rushville due to a report that he was communicating with underage girls through an online platform.
Police said they arrested Wilcoxen in Beardstown, Ill., on Monday after he traveled there to meet up with a 14-year-old girl.
Wilcoxen was transported to Schuyler County Jail and is being held pending a detention hearing.
Police said this investigation is ongoing.
