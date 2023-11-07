Rushville man arrested after traveling with the purpose of meeting a 14-year-old girl

Dallas Wilcoxen
Dallas Wilcoxen(Illinois State Police)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - A Rushville man was arrested on Monday for traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, according to officials with the Illinois State Police.

ISP said the Rushville Police Department contacted them to investigate 30-year-old Dallas Wilcoxen, of Rushville due to a report that he was communicating with underage girls through an online platform.

Police said they arrested Wilcoxen in Beardstown, Ill., on Monday after he traveled there to meet up with a 14-year-old girl.

Wilcoxen was transported to Schuyler County Jail and is being held pending a detention hearing.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Washington, Summers, Thompson
Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered
922 South 8th Street
One displaced after 8th Street fire
If the Illinois Courts Commission sustain the Judicial Inquiry Board's complaint, it could...
Hearings begin this week for Adams County judge who overturned guilty verdict in sexual assault case
Little House on The Prairie
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses make an appearance at Quincy Christmas Market

Latest News

WGEM News at Ten
Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered
WGEM News Today
Voters in Iowa and Missouri head to the polls
WGEM News Today
Proposition R aims to boost transparency and accountability in Hannibal
Hearings begin this week for Adams County judge who overturned guilty verdict in sexual assault case