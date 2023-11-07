Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered

QUINCY (WGEM) - Three people have been arrested following a burglary Sunday night, according to officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they were dispatched to the 4300 block of North Bottom Road at 4 p.m. on Sunday for a burglary.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police identified multiple suspects.

Later Sunday evening, sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was associated with the burglary.

Police said they took two passengers, Tynell R. Washington, 39, of Quincy, and Ashton T. Summers, 19, of Quincy, into custody in connection with the burglary.

According to police, two teens were also in the vehicle, but released to their parents pending the State’s Attorney review of the case. They said a female driver was released without charges.

On Monday, another suspect, Tyree L. Thompson, 39, of Quincy, was taken into custody.

Police said they executed two search warrants at 620 1/2 North 6th Street and 606 1/2 N. 7th Street where they found several stolen items from the burglary, which included six firearms and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Washington is being charged with armed habitual offender, residential burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

Summers is being charged with residential burglary and possession of a firearm with no FOID card.

Thompson is being charged with residential burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said additional arrests are pending.

