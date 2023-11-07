Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered

Washington, Summers, Thompson
Washington, Summers, Thompson(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Three people have been arrested following a burglary Sunday night, according to officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they were dispatched to the 4300 block of North Bottom Road at 4 p.m. on Sunday for a burglary.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police identified multiple suspects.

Later Sunday evening, sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was associated with the burglary.

Police said they took two passengers, Tynell R. Washington, 39, of Quincy, and Ashton T. Summers, 19, of Quincy, into custody in connection with the burglary.

According to police, two teens were also in the vehicle, but released to their parents pending the State’s Attorney review of the case. They said a female driver was released without charges.

On Monday, another suspect, Tyree L. Thompson, 39, of Quincy, was taken into custody.

Police said they executed two search warrants at 620 1/2 North 6th Street and 606 1/2 N. 7th Street where they found several stolen items from the burglary, which included six firearms and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Washington is being charged with armed habitual offender, residential burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

Summers is being charged with residential burglary and possession of a firearm with no FOID card.

Thompson is being charged with residential burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said additional arrests are pending.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little House on The Prairie
“Little House on the Prairie” actresses make an appearance at Quincy Christmas Market
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
922 South 8th Street
One displaced after 8th Street fire
Power outages throughout Quincy
Power outages throughout Quincy
Quincy High defeats Wheaton North 33 to 14.
The Blue Devils stump Wheaton North and advance in the playoffs

Latest News

Horizons is celebrating 15 years a couple events lined up this week.
Horizons Soup Kitchen & Food Pantry celebrating busy week of events
Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry is holding an anniversary celebration on Wednesday to...
Horizons Soup Kitchen & Food Pantry celebrating busy week of events
It’s part of larger initiative to make Illinois a quantum hub.
Gov. Pritzker helps dedicate new Quantum Garage Monday
One of the best ways to get prepared for the winter weather is to assemble a winter weather...
Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri and Illinois