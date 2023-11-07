Unseasonably warm until the cold front arrives

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the morning with some clouds but these clouds are not a solid blanket. We have morning temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Winds are coming in from the north/northeast at about 5 - 15 mph. Through the day the winds will swift and start to flow from the east. The scattered morning clouds will clear out later in the morning leading to plentiful sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will still be unseasonably warm, but very comfortable. Daytime highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. It will be a great day to get outside if you can! Tonight, we will have gradually increasing clouds with warm nighttime lows for this time of year. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. (We should have lows in the 30s this time of year.)

Tomorrow, a cold front will be pushing through the region. Before the front arrives, temperatures will be able to warm nicely again into the low 70s. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with winds initially out of the south. After the front passes, winds will shift to the north. The front looks to arrive in the late morning/early afternoon hours. When the front arrives, I am not expecting any rain. Later in the evening though, there may be just enough moisture to see a few very light spotty showers or drizzle. This “rain” would not be enough for any totals.

The front will bring in more seasonable temperatures starting Thursday. Highs that day will be in the mid 50s with lows later that night in the upper 30s.

