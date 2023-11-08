Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 8, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Avett Newton
Tom Mueller
Maggie Dietrich
Marilyn Aden
Jim Clifford
Jessie Huckey
Brandi Hollensteiner
Judi Davis
Tara Goewey
Layla Morrone
Renley Boone
Charlie Hoffman
Josh Wilson
Teresa Laughary
Mark & Vicki Kuhlmeier
Rodney & Carol Miller
Doug & Sharon Fox
Mike & Tonya Blackorby
Erich & Norma Elligsen
Kevin & Holly Zuck
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.