Career Clothes Closet helps CSC students dress for success

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - If you are on the hunt for a job, you may not have access to the clothes you need to impress potential employers.

Culver-Stockton College students have access to a resource that can help get the clothes they need. The Career Clothes Closet will open Wednesday for students to access dress clothes, ranging from shirts, to suit jackets, to dresses, to blouses, even shoes.

Students can access it any time by asking Missy DeBuque, the Director of Career and Internship Services, but the Wednesday’s open house from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. allows all students to come down and see what’s available.

The clothes are all donated by faculty, alumni, or members of the community.

Junior Gabby Beffa said this provides an important resource when they have interview or job opportunities and want to look professional.

“Being a college student, I feel like most students do not get the opportunity to be able to go in looking professional so having that step up really just gave me that great opportunity,” Beffa said.

Students might not have the funds for dress clothes, or aren’t able to bring them with them due to limited space in their cars, or dorms.

“It helps people that are not able to get the clothes that they think they need or that they do need for internships or anything like that because not everybody is brought up the same way,” junior Austin Gutierrez said.

Beffa said the closet helped her get the clothes she needed for an interview with internships. Gutierrrez said he’s using the closet to know what he needs for upcoming interviews.

DeBuque said having this resource available for students for free allows them to have what they need for an interview. She said not having professional attire can impact one’s confidence when going into a interview.

“If you look good then psychologically you are going to feel better about yourself and more confident and able to portray yourself as knowledgeable and professional and ready to go to work,” DeBuque said.

She said a good rule of thumb for men for interviews, wear khakis, black or grey pants with a good button up and a tie. For women, a good skirt or dress, or a pantsuit. She said it fits most interview situations and will make you look professional in the eyes of your employers.

She said to make sure to know the corporate environment of where you work. That can determine if you have to dress a little fancier, such as adding a suit jacket to the mix.

