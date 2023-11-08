Cold front arrives today bringing temperatures down for tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our weather setup for the day will involve a low pressure system that is currently over Kansas, a warm front that is extending into portions of the Tri-States, and a cold front to our west/southwest.

Starting with this morning, some upper-level clouds and patchy fog will be possible. Morning temperatures are well above normal for this time of year as we are in the 50s. Winds are coming in from the south at about 5 - 10 mph. After the upper-level clouds and patchy fog, skies will turn mostly sunny. The warm front will be the first feature to arrive. With the passage of the warm front, the southerly winds and some sunshine this will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s. The aforementioned cold front will arrive by this afternoon, moving southeastward through our area. This will lead to increasing clouds. The front will not be a very good rain maker though. As it clears the area, some very light spotty rain showers or even some sprinkles could be possible in the early evening hours. This “rain” would be very hit or miss, with most areas staying dry. If you happen to pick up on one of these showers, the rain would be so light it would really just wet the sidewalk/cars. By later tonight, there will be no chance of rain and the clouds will gradually clear out. Tonight will end up a little breezy. Winds will come out of the northwest at 10 - 15 mph with gusts of 20 - 30 mph. Those winds will be transporting in cooler air. Therefore, tonight/tomorrow morning will be cooler with lows mainly in the 40s. However, a few locations, such as Memphis, and Edina, Missouri, may fall into the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will end up feeling a lot more like fall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the north at about 5 - 15 mph with a few wind gusts up to about 22 mph. Ample sunshine is expected. Then, lows will be much cooler tomorrow night as we will be in the mid to upper 30s.

