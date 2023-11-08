Cooler temps on the way

Temps will be cooler for a few days (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - The high temperature at Quincy Regional Airport for Wednesday was 75°. People are asking; is that a record? The answer to that is no, the record is 84° set back in 1915. But you can say goodbye to the warm temperatures for the next couple of days. We will be back to more seasonable norms with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Next week however the warmer temperatures slide back into the mid to upper-60s for daytime high temperatures. It would be nice if we could see some rainfall for the region but right now that does not look likely. The forecast remains very dry with little if any chance of rain showing up in the next 7 to 10 days. A quick check for Saturday afternoon’s forecast for the Quincy High School Blue Devil football game. Right now, we are looking at temperatures at 4 PM to be in the mid to upper 50s. The game will finish under the lights, and sunset will come around 4:45. Temperatures should be in the low 40s by the time the game is over. Go Blue!

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.