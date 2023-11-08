Former QHS star Jim Wisman recalls good, bad, ugly of playing for late Bob Knight at IU

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Good. The Bad. And the Ugly.

Jim Wisman, the former Quincy High All-American, experienced a range of highs and lows during his four years playing basketball at Indiana University under Coach Bob Knight, the brilliant yet combustible Hoosiers coach who died last Wednesday at age 83.

Wisman, 67, who played at Indiana from 1974-79, agreed to talk about his career and Knight with WGEM Sports from his home in Chicago, where he resides after retiring from a 35-year career in advertising with the Leo Burnett Agency.

From winning the 1976 NCAA Championship with the last unbeaten team (The Good) to watching teammates, coaches, managers, media members or anyone else get bullied for no reason (The Bad) to being grabbed by the jersey in humiliating fashion and it being documented in an iconic wire service photo (The Ugly), Wisman says he came out a stronger man on the other side.

Jim Wisman is shown in his senior year photo at Indiana. (UI)

“I have fond memories overall of my time at Indiana,” said Wisman, who played 104 games for the Hoosiers, scoring 420 points and averaging 4.0 points per game as a point guard.

“One thing Knight did was recruit great players who were great people, too. He recruited players who would make a commitment to the program and to each other.”

Those type of players made Knight among the winningest coaches in the sport with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech while mentoring some of America’s best coaches and coaching the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in 1984.

Wisman grew up on Quincy’s north side near Berrian Park, the son of the late Mildred and Robert Wisman. He was the youngest of five siblings, which included three sisters and an older brother Tom.

Former QHS All-Stater Jim Wisman played four years at Indiana from 1974--78. (UI)

It was Tom who a young Jim idolized and followed around hoping to get into neighborhood pickup games if the older boys were short of players.

While Jim was in grade school, Tom was starring at Quincy Christian Brothers, graduating in 1967 before playing at Rockhurst and Quincy College. He was later inducted into the school’s hall of fame and has coached overseas since 1976, currently in Australia

Knight’s recruitment of Wisman started during his junior year at QHS under Coach Sherrill Hanks. Hanks and Knight, who was just in his fourth year at Indiana, had become good friends and Knight would visit Blue Devil Gym to observe practices and speak at summer basketball camps. In time, they became good friends and hunting buddies.

“I was getting pretty highly recruited but knew i wanted to go to Indiana,” said Wisman, who was named Junior of the Year by The Champaign News-Gazette after the 1972-73 season. “Indiana had played in the Final Four in St. Louis so I went to watch them play.”

“I liked what I saw, it was fresh. Felt it was cutting edge, played a lot of man-to-man defense and a motion offense. I was more of a pick and roll player so I really wasn’t meant for that type of system if I wanted to score points. But I wanted to go to a place where they played team basketball.”

Wisman was sold on the Hoosiers from day one, picking Indiana over the likes of Kansas and NC State.

“It was clear they were becoming a national force and a program on the rise,” Wisman said. “So I told Coach Hanks early on that I was gonna go to Indiana.

“I liked the campus and Bloomington was a college town. It was also a big liberal arts community as I discovered later and I liked that.”

In his three seasons at QHS (freshmen weren’t eligible), the Blue Devils compiled a 76-15 record. QHS made Class AA state tourney appearances in 1972 (second place) and in 1974. Wisman averaged 10.5, 16.8 and 23.7 points per game.

At the time of his graduation in 1974, Wisman held the consecutive games started record of 91 for the Blue Devils, most career points (2,556), most field goals in career (621) and game (21) and most assists in career (673) and season (258). Wisman was named to multiple all-state teams and played in the McDonald’s Classic and Derby Classic in 1974. He was inducted with the inaugural class of the Quincy Blue Devil Sports Hall of Fame.

During his freshman season in 1974-75 at Indiana, Wisman played on one of the best college teams to never win a national title -- all because All-American forward Scott May broke his arm during a late-season game.

But he gained valuable experience practicing every day against veteran starters Quinn Buckner -- the leader of the 1972 Thornridge team that beat QHS in the Class AA championship game -- and Bobby Wilkerson.

“Those two guys were the best defensive guards in college basketball,” Wisman said. “Buckner was just thick and solid everywhere and Wilkerson was 6-foot-7 with a wingspan just as long.

“I can attest to the fact that Knight wasn’t calling many fouls in practice so you’d better be tough.”

Wisman won’t soon forget his first practice as a Hoosier under Knight. He tells the story:

“So it’s first practice and I’m stretching on baseline. Keep in mind we have Quinn Buckner, Scott May, Steve Green, Kent Benson, Bobby Wilkerson all these veteran guys and I’m a freshman.

“So Knight comes in screaming, where’s Wisman? Where’s Wisman? I’m thinking what did I do wrong already. He says Wisman, get on the line and start running.

“So I run five or six washboards (a washboard is running from baseline to free throw line and back, then to half court and back, etc.). So Knight asks me if I know why I’m running. I say Coach no I don’t. He says you keep running and think about why. So I run about four more and by now I’m dead tired and we haven’t even started practice. He says Wisman, do you know yet why you are running? I said no coach I don’t. So he starts screaming.

Wisman got into 22 games that season, averaging 2.2 points per game.

The Hoosiers finished the regular season with a 29–0 record, won the Big Ten Conference by six games with an 18-0 mark and won their league games by an average of 22.8 points.

However in an 83–82 victory against Purdue on Feb. 22, the Hoosiers lost May to a broken left arm. With May’s injury keeping him to seven minutes of play, the No. 1 Hoosiers lost to Kentucky 92–90 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and finished the season at 31–1 and ranked third in the final Associated Press poll.

“We still shouldn’t have lost that game,” Wisman said. “We beat them by 24 points earlier in the season. That was a real letdown.”

Heading into his sophomore year, Wisman saw plenty of familiar faces from Quincy on the IU campus. Another sophomore on the team Bob Bender played two years at Quincy Catholic Boys before transferring to Bloomington to play two years for his father.

Meanwhile, Mike Hanks took over for Mike Krzyzewski as the graduate assistant coach after a young Coach K, who played for Knight at Army, took over at Duke in what would become a Hall of Fame career. And Wisman’s girlfriend Kris Hanks graduated from QHS and came to IU and made the cheerleading squad.

Wisman, though was focused on his sophomore season. He said the 1975-76 Hoosiers were a “team on a mission and were not gonna be beat.”

Wisman had earned playing time in the rotation and even started several games.

“We played with an intensity all year, in practice and in games,” Wisman said.

After opening the NCAA Tournament with a 20-point victory over St. John’s, the Hoosiers faced four straight top 10 teams: No. 6 Alabama, No. 2 Marquette and a rematch with No. 5 UCLA before playing No. 9 Michigan in the title game.

The Wolverines led 35-29 at the half, but Indiana outscored the Wolverines 57-33 for an 86-68 victory and a moment etched in history. Knight’s team capped a two-year run in which the Hoosiers went 63-1, won a record 36 consecutive Big Ten games and became college basketball’s last unbeaten team.

Wisman, subbing for Wilkerson who suffered a concussion in the first half and didn’t return, played 21 minutes, scoring two points but leading both teams with six assists.

“They were really killing us in the first half but we regrouped and beat them pretty good in the second half,” Wisman said.

“I’ve always thought Knight’s quote after the championship game was great,” Mike Hanks recalled. “He said, ‘I thought Wisman was the difference.’”

But Wisman’s sophomore year wasn’t without controversy, probably Knight’s first in a long line of boorish behavior that drew the wrath of parents, fans and media across the country.

During a Feb. 7 game, Knight got angry when Wisman committed two quick turnovers during an overtime victory against Michigan.

He sent a substitute to the scorer’s table, grabbed Wisman by the front of the jersey and shoved him toward the bench. An Associated Press photographer captured the moment, and the next morning the image appeared in newspapers across the country, including Wisman’s hometown newspaper, The Quincy Herald-Whig.

Knight was castigated across the country for his actions but it didnt seem to matter to him.

“I don’t really pay any attention to that,” Wisman said of the photo that went viral again last week in light of Knight’s death and the ensuing commentaries and analyses of his career.

“A photographer just happened to get a picture and it went out across the country. Quite frankly, I had a lot more to worry about than a picture. But it was embarrassing.” (WGEM News was unable to secure permission to reprint that photo here. )

As a team, Wisman’s junior year was a far cry from the first two seasons.

Wiped out by graduation for the 1976-77 campaign, Indiana finished 14-13 on the court (record was later changed to 16-11 because of forfeits) and 9-9 in the Big Ten.

“That year was learning about how to overcome adversity,” said Wisman, who averaged 6.3 points and 5.0 assists per game. “You learn not to let setbacks deter you.”

A huge recruiting class got Indiana back into the NCAA Tournament for the 1977-78 season, Wisman’s final year as a Hoosier as he averaged 4.0 points and 4.9 assists per game.

The addition of freshmen Ray Tolbert and Steve Risley combined with sophomore Mike Woodson plus senior captains Wayne Radford and Wisman saw the Hoosiers rebound with a 21-8 record, 12-6 for second place in the Big Ten.

But Indiana lost on a buzzer-beater to Villanova 61-60 in the round of 16, a loss that still grates on Wisman.

“There are three games I just look at as three blown opportunities during my career,” Wisman said. “There was the 1973 Lincoln game in high school (58-52 loss to Norman Cook in Springfield Sectional semifinal), the Kentucky game and the Villanova game.”

Knight was nicknamed “The General” and his trademark temper cost him his job at Indiana in 2000. He once hit a police officer in Puerto Rico, threw a chair across the court against Purdue and was accused of wrapping his hands around a player’s neck.

There was this side of Knight as well: He took pride in his players’ high graduation rates, and during a rule-breaking era he never was accused of a major NCAA violation.

At Indiana, he insisted his base salary not exceed that of other professors. At Texas Tech, he sometimes gave back his salary because he didn’t think he earned it.

Knight expected players to exceed expectations on the court and in the classroom. He abided by NCAA rules even when he disagreed with them, never backed down from a dust-up and promised to take his old-school principles to the grave.

So he was an enigma.

Wisman hasn’t returned to Bloomington but once, missing out on team reunions because for many years he lived overseas bouncing between Amsterdam, Paris, Frankfurt and Geneva for his advertising executive job. Plus, his wife Anna-Isabelle is from France, where the couple currently spends a lot of their time as well as with her family in Spain.

“I came back for a visit when Mike Woodson was named coach (March 2021),” Wisman said of the last time he was in Bloomington.

As Wisman looks back on his career at Indiana and in light of Knight’s death, he says it was nothing short of an unbelievably positive experience.

“As I reflect, my time at Indiana was an amazing experience, especially with the guys I played,” Wisman said.

“While a lot of his antics weren’t to my liking, Coach had a brilliant basketball mind. We learned how to approach issues that have helped us in all aspects of our lives.”

