Hospital report: November 8, 2023

Deaths:

Gettis L. Haynes Jr., age 62, of Monroe City, MO, died on Nov. 7 in his home.

Reijo Tuomo Vastila, age 82, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 4 at Clarence Care Center in Clarence, MO.

M. Elaine Martin, age 97, of Quincy, died on Nov. 6 in the Good Samaritan Home.

Ronnie Leo VaLeu, age 73, of Quincy, died on Nov. 6 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Delores Marie “Blondie” Wenzel, age 99, of Merriam, KS, died on Nov. 4 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City.

Marilyn Frances (Bowden) Doty, age 87, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 4.

Births:

No births to report today.

