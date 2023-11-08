Hospital report: November 8, 2023

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Gettis L. Haynes Jr., age 62, of Monroe City, MO, died on Nov. 7 in his home.

Reijo Tuomo Vastila, age 82, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 4 at Clarence Care Center in Clarence, MO.

M. Elaine Martin, age 97, of Quincy, died on Nov. 6 in the Good Samaritan Home.

Ronnie Leo VaLeu, age 73, of Quincy, died on Nov. 6 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Delores Marie “Blondie” Wenzel, age 99, of Merriam, KS, died on Nov. 4 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City.

Marilyn Frances (Bowden) Doty, age 87, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 4.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herman Hill mugshot and crime scene
Victim life-flighted after Tuesday morning Macomb shooting, suspect in custody
If the Illinois Courts Commission sustain the Judicial Inquiry Board's complaint, it could...
Hearings begin this week for Adams County judge who overturned guilty verdict in sexual assault case
Decision 2023
DECISION 2023: Voters in Iowa and Missouri head to the polls
Washington, Summers, Johnson
Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 8, 2023
Hospital Reports
Hospital report: November 7, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 7, 2023
Hospital Reports
Hospital report: November 6, 2023