Hospital report: November 8, 2023
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deaths:
Gettis L. Haynes Jr., age 62, of Monroe City, MO, died on Nov. 7 in his home.
Reijo Tuomo Vastila, age 82, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 4 at Clarence Care Center in Clarence, MO.
M. Elaine Martin, age 97, of Quincy, died on Nov. 6 in the Good Samaritan Home.
Ronnie Leo VaLeu, age 73, of Quincy, died on Nov. 6 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Delores Marie “Blondie” Wenzel, age 99, of Merriam, KS, died on Nov. 4 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City.
Marilyn Frances (Bowden) Doty, age 87, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 4.
Births:
No births to report today.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.