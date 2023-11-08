ISP gives JCAR update on assault weapons registry rule-making process

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois State Police (ISP) leaders gave state lawmakers an update on their progress in making rules to administer the assault weapons ban registry.

They testified Tuesday in front of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR). It comes after three public hearings across the state in which ISP leaders answered questions about the registry.

ISP leaders said the agency is still collecting comments online. They soon hope to publish answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

“Now it’s time to collect all of the feedback, which was very very extensive, and they’ve committed to reporting back, answering those very meaningful questions for citizens, for responsible firearm owners throughout the state and addressing changes that should be made at our December JCAR meeting,” said JCAR Co-Chair Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria.

State Police leaders will give JCAR members more answers at the committee’s December meeting.

People must register assault weapons and assault weapon attachments, as well as 50-caliber rifles and cartridges purchased before Gov. Pritzker signed the assault weapons ban on Jan. 10. The deadline to register them is Dec. 31. They can do it using their Firearm Owners Identification card account on ISP’s website.

Right now, ISP has emergency rules regulating the registry. Those expire Feb. 11, 2024. JCAR must approve permanent rules.

