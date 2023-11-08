Lawmakers grill IDES officials after audit shows agency overspent more than $5 billion

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - State lawmakers on the Legislative Audit Commission grilled leaders from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) after a recent audit fund the agency made overpayments of $5.24 billion between fiscal years 2020 and 2022.

The report, which was published in July, showed $2.04 billion in Unemployment Insurance overpayments. The other $3.2 billion came Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

It found IDES officials prioritized speed over accuracy during the pandemic. This included suspending cross-matching and other fraud controls to get payments out quicker.

“They pat-you-on-the-head and say ‘yeah, we got this.’ Obfuscate, deny, refuse to answer questions, and then suddenly, two years later, we find out, oh $5 billion went out the door. ‘Nothing to see here guys, no big deal, we got this.’ Yeah, you got this alright, $5 billion went missing,” said Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.

IDES leaders said they look at the audit’s findings as a learning opportunity and a chance to be better prepared for the next economic crisis. The audit recommends IDES develop a “Recession Plan” to prevent the crisis from happening again.

