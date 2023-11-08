Louderman elected Hannibal Mayor

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Barry Louderman was elected as the next mayor of Hannibal in Tuesday’s public election.

Louderman was up against two other opponents: Kristy Trevathan and Steve Colyar.

Louderman said one of his main reasons for running for mayor is to make sure his kids have a safe and good place to live, grow and work in.

Louderman previously told WGEM News he plans to focus on making the expansion of the runway at Hannibal Regional Airport and working to get Amtrak to add a Hannibal stop again.

Louderman will fill the vacancy that Mayor Jim Hark left in June.

