Mahoney reelected as Keokuk mayor

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Residents in Keokuk elected Kathie Mahoney for her second term as mayor in Tuesday’s city and school election.

As mayor, Mahoney told WGEM News she’s been working on the sewer system of Keokuk and securing grants for different things in the city, including a $960,000 grant for engineering.

Mahoney beat out opponent Xai Coffman.

Keokuk voters turned down Public Measure MW in Tuesday’s city and school election.

The measure would have changed its current Council Representation Plan from seven wards and two at-large councilpersons to five wards and two at-large councilpersons.

