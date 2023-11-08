Mahoney reelected as Keokuk mayor

Mahoney beat out opponent Xai Coffman.
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Residents in Keokuk elected Kathie Mahoney for her second term as mayor in Tuesday’s city and school election.

As mayor, Mahoney told WGEM News she’s been working on the sewer system of Keokuk and securing grants for different things in the city, including a $960,000 grant for engineering.

Mahoney beat out opponent Xai Coffman.

Keokuk voters turned down Public Measure MW in Tuesday’s city and school election.

The measure would have changed its current Council Representation Plan from seven wards and two at-large councilpersons to five wards and two at-large councilpersons.

RELATED: Keokuk Mayoral race in full swing ahead of election

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Washington, Summers, Johnson
Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered
Herman Hill mugshot and crime scene
Victim life-flighted after Tuesday morning Macomb shooting, suspect in custody
If the Illinois Courts Commission sustain the Judicial Inquiry Board's complaint, it could...
Hearings begin this week for Adams County judge who overturned guilty verdict in sexual assault case
Decision 2023
DECISION 2023: Voters in Iowa and Missouri head to the polls

Latest News

Owen Rigg signs National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career
Owen Rigg signs National Letter of Intent to continue his Basball career
Panthers on the prowl for state quarterfinal
South Shelby district championship preview
Mahoney beat out opponent Xai Coffman.
Mahoney reelected as Keokuk mayor
ISP leaders said the agency is still collecting comments online. They soon hope to publish...
ISP gives JCAR update on assault weapons registry rule-making process