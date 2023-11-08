McDonough County inmate dead after in-custody altercation

Around 1:50 a.m., the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police Zone 4 to investigate an in-custody death.(MGN)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH, Co (WGEM) - An inmate is dead after a fight early Wednesday at the McDonough County sheriff’s office.

At about 1:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office asked the Illinois State Police Zone 4 to investigate an in-custody death.

McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petigout reports one male inmate died because of injuries suffered during a fight with another male inmate. The injured inmate was taken to McDonough District Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The McDonough County coroner’s office, McDonough County state’s attorneys office and the Illinois State Police Zone 4 are investigating.

