Mohrfeld to serve third term as Fort Madison mayor

By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - On Tuesday, voters in Fort Madison reelected Mayor Matt Mohrfeld for his third term as mayor.

In his tenure, the new marina was built and completed while more is still in the works.

By April 2024, Mohrfeld said the riverfront’s restaurant which is also expected to feature a bar and convenience store should be open.

Mohrfeld also said he wants to focus on improving the quality of life in the area.

Mohrfeld beat out opponents Rodney Hoskins and Jerry Reuther.

Mohrfeld is an Iowa native and has lived in Fort Madison since 1977. He was first appointed to city council almost two years before being elected mayor the first time.

Several decades ago he spent eight years as a Lee County Supervisor.

