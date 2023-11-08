Quincy man arrested for alleged grooming and sexual exploitation of a child

Giorgio Raad
Giorgio Raad(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man has been arrested on an outstanding Adams County warrant for grooming and sexual exploitation of a child following an investigation in September.

According to Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grottens, 18-year-old Giorgio Raad of Quincy was arrested Tuesday in Champaign County, Illinois.

The Child Advocacy Center in Quincy and the University of Illinois Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Raad has an arraginemnt set for 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 14.

