Quincy man arrested for alleged grooming and sexual exploitation of a child

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man has been arrested on an outstanding Adams County warrant for grooming and sexual exploitation of a child following an investigation in September.

According to Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grottens, 18-year-old Giorgio Raad of Quincy was arrested Tuesday in Champaign County, Illinois.

The Child Advocacy Center in Quincy and the University of Illinois Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Raad has an arraginemnt set for 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.