Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Fort Madison Hardees

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - According to police a suspect is still on the run after an armed robbery Tuesday night at the Hardees in Fort Madison.

Police reported that around 7:45 p.m., Fort Madison Officers were dispatched to Hardees at 1431 Ave. H for an armed robbery.

Police stated the suspect entered the restaurant displaying a large knife and demanding money. When the manager refused to hand over money, the suspect punched her in the face, cutting the back of his left hand. Police stated a customer then confronted the suspect causing him to flee the scene.

Fort Madison Fire and Rescue provided first aid to the store manager. She was transported to the hospital by Lee County EMS.

Detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence while officers and a K-9 team searched the area. Officers said that there could be similarities to the Oct. 7 Dollar General robbery and it could be the same person.

Fort Madison Police state the suspect, who remains at large, is a white male, with a stocky build and brown hair. He also has a bleeding injury on the back of his left hand. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black facemask, white shoes and black sweatpants. He also wore an untucked red undershirt that was visible below the waistline.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Lee County Crime Stoppers by calling 319-376-1090, using its website, or via the P3 mobile app.

