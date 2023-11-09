Baring tree canopy being replaced following tornado

The biggest impact was on the Northeast side of town in the tornado’s direct path.
By Logan Williams
Nov. 8, 2023
BARING, Mo. (WGEM) - Driving through Baring, Missouri reveals a much different city scape now compared to earlier this year.

The sheer number of dead or shredded trees have changed the landscape following the destructive EF-2 tornado back in August.

The biggest impact was on the Northeast side of town in the tornado’s direct path.

In the days since the tornado, local residents and the University of Missouri extension were concerned about the loss of the tree canopy, and they reached out to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for help.

Forester Kyle Monroe with MDC said the agency teamed up with the nonprofit Forest ReLeaf of Missouri to help restart the natural growth around the town.

Monroe said several different types of trees were selected to be planted, with Forest ReLeaf providing them free of charge and even hauling them up to Northeast Missouri.

“These trees were planted in the Baring city park and so they wanted shade trees that people could recreate underneath when they get larger, so we did some Oak, Bald Cypress, Sycamore and a few other species,” Monroe said.

He said there are several different benefits to bringing the trees back.

“They had a lot of big, old trees in their town that were lost in the tornado. And those trees provided a lot of shade, they help buffer the town from the impact of storms and they help filter water,” said Monroe.

Monroe said other communities that have lost trees due to storms or disease should reach out to their local Missouri Department of Conservation office to see if they can offer any assistance in replacing the trees.

