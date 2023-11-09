Culver-Stockton College hosts scholastic bowl for high schools

CANTON, Missouri (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton College hosted the scholastic bowl invitational for local high schools on Thursday.

This is the third time the college held the event to offer a fun competitive way for high school students to test their knowledge.

Staff members said this year’s scholastic bowl had 14 teams from 11 different schools that came from Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, and even Ohio.

They said they enjoy hosting the event to witness the knowledge students have, and how much it means to the students.

“It’s just so much fun to watch these high school students that know so much, that work so hard at acquiring that knowledge and that it matters to them. That they know things, that they can learn things, and that matters to the world and that certainly matters to us as a college,” said Culver-Stockton College History Professor Scott Giltner.

Students said they’re glad the college hosts the event because it gives them more competitions for their schools to attend.

“It’s really exciting we don’t get a lot of opportunities because we are a non-conference school, we don’t have a home conference so we don’t get a lot of opportunities to go against other schools,” said Canton R-V High School Student Avery Uhlmeyer.

Staff said that 120 students participated in the scholastic bowl today.

Quincy Senior High’s A team was the final winner.

