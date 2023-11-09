Disaster loans available in Hancock and Knox Counties

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Months after summer severe storms rolled through the Tri-States, the recovery process is still under way.

The latest step in the recovery is the deployment of the Small Business Administration (SBA) to temporary offices in Hancock and Knox Counties.

Officials with the SBA are helping out with the application process for small business owners, homeowners, renters and nonprofit organizations that suffered damage in the summer derecho and the Baring, Missouri tornado.

Hancock County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency coordinator Jack Curfman said the process of starting the application can be done online, but it may be easier to swing by in-person so officials can answer any questions.

“The only thing a person needs to bring with them is an I.D. They don’t need to bring pictures of the damages or folders or any of that kind of stuff, just an I.D. to get started,” Curfman said.

Curfman stressed that these are loans to help with damage costs, not grants. However, many of the interest rates offered are low and there are various repayment plans with a maximum loan term of 30 years.

Payment installments and loan terms are dependent upon other factors during the application process such as the borrower’s ability to repay ad credit history.

He said it’s worth looking into seeing if a loan could help, even if a resident or business owner is not fully sure if it will work for them.

“It’s a good opportunity for folks, even if they’re not sure... if they at least come in and talk to the SBA folks and then if they think they might want a loan, they can do the application. And like I said, you don’t have to finish the application because you started it,” Curfman said.

The SBA will be onsite the Hancock County ESDA office at 1006 Wabash Avenue in Carthage, Illinois Monday through Saturday until November 18. The office will be closed November 10 for the observance of Veterans Day the next day.

Monday through Friday the hours are 9AM to 6PM. On Saturday, the hours are 10AM to 2PM. Hours could be extended past November 18 if the demand stays high.

In Knox County, the temporary SBA office to help those impacted by the Baring tornado is located at the First Christian Church at 412 East Lafayette Street in Edina.

That office is open Monday through Thursday 9AM to 6PM through November 16.

Applications can still be made online at SBA.gov/disaster

The application filing deadline for physical damage is January 2, 2024 while the application deadline for economic injury is August 2, 2024.

These loans do not cover agricultural damage expenses like barns, crops and farming equipment. Disaster assistance for those costs are available through the USDA.

