Donna, Saint Louis Zoo elephant, euthanized after health decline

Asian elephant Donna
Asian elephant Donna(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Donna, an Asian elephant at the Saint Louis Zoo, was euthanized Thursday morning after her health saw a rapid decline, the zoo announced. She was 52.

Donna was born in the wild and arrived at the zoo in 1971. She was diagnosed in October with primary hyperparathyroidism, caused by a tumor that secretes a hormone that controls the level of calcium in her body. Her tumor grew and medication used to treat it became less effective.

The median life expectancy for a female Asian elephant under human care is 47 and a half years. There are now seven elephants at the zoo after Donna’s death.

The zoo put out a press release about the elephant’s death Thursday after she was euthanized.

Last month, Rani, another Asian elephant, died unexpectedly at the zoo from a heart issue.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 1:50 a.m., the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police...
McDonough County inmate dead after in-custody altercation
Parents react to newly hired social studies teacher Smyser
Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach
Herman Hill mugshot and crime scene
Victim life-flighted after Tuesday morning Macomb shooting, suspect in custody
Pleasant Hill CUSD
Pleasant Hill schools provide mental health resources after student death
Giorgio Raad
Quincy man arrested for alleged grooming and sexual exploitation of a child

Latest News

This marked the second annual “Canstruction”
QND students donate over 8K food items to local charity
This is the third time the college held the event.
Culver-Stockton College hosts scholastic bowl for high schools
Judge Robert Adrian
Commission weighs whether to discipline judge who reversed rape conviction
Temps will be well above the average next week
Quiet and Mild