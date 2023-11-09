Early success for Macomb High’s work-based learning program for seniors

MACOMB (WGEM) - Imagine being a senior in high-school, having a strong interest in a certain career field but still having doubts. This school year, seven Macomb High School seniors are piloting the district’s new work-based learning program for just that reason.

The program gives seniors the opportunity to earn class credit outside of the classroom in an industry they’re considering post-graduation.

After roughly two years of the program being in conversation, the Macomb School Board approved the program in March, with no more than 20 students representing the inaugural class.

“We’re actually looking to grow a little more,” Macomb agriculture teacher and work-based learning coordinator Wyatt McGrew said. “We’re looking more towards that 15 range, but it depends on what we can pair students with.”

The program currently has students at McDonough District Hospital, Martin Tractor, the McDonough County Humane Society and the University of Illinois Extension Office.

Moving forward, McGrew said he wants to provide more avenues for students who are in the program but aren’t going to college after high school.

The two students who are at Martin Tractor are currently getting paid. The program will only be open to seniors again next school year.

Kylie Jacques is one student in the program who said it’s helped solidify what she wants to do post-high school. Jacques goes to McDonough District Hospital all five days of the school week for her work-based learning. Four of those days are spent with Pediatric and Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Julie Bartlow.

“I’ve always been interested in the medical field and I’ve always wanted to go out and experience things,” Jacques said. “I was kind of between three different areas so I was wondering if I could figure out what I wanted to do with this.”

Jacques sees everything Bartlow does in an afternoon.

The one day she’s not with Bartlow, she goes to MDH’s OB and labor and delivery center. Bartlow said she didn’t get a work-based learning experience growing up.

“When I was in college I think at that time the average student changed their major three or four times,” Bartlow said. “If you can drop one of those off because ‘I know this isn’t the right thing,’ then you allow them to have a more direct route into whatever their future career actually will be.”

Bartlow said if students like Jacques find that they truly like the medical field, it can help fill open positions in the industry, specifically in rural communities.

“There’s a world of opportunities out there and everything is so much different than a paragraph you might read on a description of a job,” Bartlow said.

