Fort Madison has holiday traffic safety enforcement

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - One Tri-State town is enforcing more traffic safety to keep the roads safer this holiday season.

The Fort Madison Police Department will have more officers on the roads for the next couple of months.

Officers will focus on speeding violations, drinking and driving violations, and texting while driving violations.

Officers said they hope this will reduce the amount of accidents with more cars expected to be out on the roads to visit family in the area during the holidays.

“We typically see a large influx of travelers and we know that we need to be out on the road to be proactive, to be visible, we hope that these encounters will eventually reduce the number of collisions and keep our roads safer,” said Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff.

Officers said they hope the extra patrols will decrease the amount of traffic crashes in the area by 10%.

