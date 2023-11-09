Hannibal Habitat for Humanity celebrates house construction completion

By Kyle Eck
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity will host a dedication in Hannibal Friday morning.

At the event will be the transferring of ownership of a new house to a Habitat for Humanity partner family.

Beginning in April this year, local volunteers and the new homeowner came together to use high-quality materials to build the house.

Habitat for Humanity Chair Paul Ewert stated that habitat homeowners are able to achieve strength, stability and independence all while paying an affordable mortgage.

“The permanency of owning your own house really makes a difference, and it’s a generational difference,” said Ewert. “She will live in this house for the rest of her life, or for at least 20 years or so. Her son will live in a house that is his own.”

Habitat homeowners are a big part of these projects, and need to work alongside the local volunteers to help build their new home.

“She has put in at least a hundred hours and family and friends have contributed. She’s been involved in it from the very start,” said Ewert.

For more information on eligibility to be a Habitat for Humanity partner, click here.

