K-9 finds 220 pounds of cocaine hidden in heavy machinery

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County...
While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the heavy machinery trailer and found the cocaine worth an estimated $10 million.(Wharton Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Authorities in Southwest Texas seized 100 kilograms of cocaine – about 220 pounds – hidden in a heavy machinery trailer, officials said.

While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped the heavy machinery trailer and found the cocaine worth an estimated $10 million.

The drugs were found by Sergeant Thumann and his K-9 Kolt, according to the police department.

“We’d like to thank the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Thumann, K9 ‘Kolt,’ Wharton PD Sergeant Justin Pannell, Wharton PD Officer Davon Ramirez, Texas DPS, and every other LEO agency that came out,” said the Wharton Police Department on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 1:50 a.m., the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police...
McDonough County inmate dead after in-custody altercation
Parents react to newly hired social studies teacher Smyser
Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach
Herman Hill mugshot and crime scene
Victim life-flighted after Tuesday morning Macomb shooting, suspect in custody
Giorgio Raad
Quincy man arrested for alleged grooming and sexual exploitation of a child
FILE - Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16,...
ISP gives JCAR update on assault weapons registry rule-making process

Latest News

A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial will go on after lawyers seek early verdict ending case
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024
FILE - The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Tentative deals with MGM and Caesars narrowly avert Las Vegas hotel workers strike