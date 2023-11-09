Keokuk High School has federal student aid workshop for students

By Rose Lehner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - A Tri-State high school is setting their students up for success by creating a workshop series for college financial aid this month.

Keokuk High School began its federal student aid workshops Wednesday to make sure students and their parents can properly apply for grants and scholarships.

Staff said they want their students to know all the opportunities that are available to help them pay for college.

“It was created to make sure that the students had help in following their ID’s and getting them set up and actually following their FASFA’s when it comes to that time,” said Keokuk High School College and Career Transition Coach Tina Clark. “We want to make sure that every student that wants to go to college or even thinking about college has all the help that they can get to get to there.”

Staff said any student or parent is welcome to attend their next workshop which is on Nov. 13 from 4 to 8 pm.

