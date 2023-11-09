Medicare enrollment open

QUINCY (WGEM) - When seniors get sick or need healthcare, it’s important services are available to them and right now is the time for seniors to enroll in Medicare.

Mary Kay Waldhouse said she enrolled in Medicare and it’s an easy process, but you have to understand the different plans available. She said she listened to the Medicare officials at the interview because they had the knowledge that helped her find the right plan for her.

She said for those enrolling, it’s important to have questions.

“Is it gonna pay for hospital bills? What is it gonna pay for a doctor bill? Does it pay for lab? Physical therapy, medication, you know for my medication I don’t have to pay for that either,” Waldhouse said.

Waldhouse said talking to Medicare officials and volunteers can help you pick a plan that’s right for you. She said the type of plan you have determines the care, but also if you can get some money back into Social Security. She recommends if you are working with an agency, choose a local one as it’s easier to get in contact with them.

Angie Byrd, the Information and Assistance Manager at the Quincy Senior Center, said the common questions they receive from seniors are what plans are available, and what’s the cheapest. She said depending on the plan, and the different add ons, including drug prices, it can add up to almost $300, and that’s not including co-pays. She said for expensive drugs like Eliquis and inhalers for those with COPD, costs can add up. She said this puts pressure on seniors, which can force them to make hard choices.

“Or they’re only taking their medicine every other day, or they’re breaking their medicine in half so that they last them longer,” she said. “Those are all things that people feel like they have to do in order to survive because they can’t afford them.”

She said there’s financial assistance available for seniors. She said help through social security and Medicaid can help with drug and co-pay costs.

She said for those that don’t qualify they can call the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center at (217) 223-7904 and they can connect them with the help they need. The deadline to enroll is December 7.

