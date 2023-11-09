Newly appointed Canton, Missouri, police chief promises a professional and ethical department

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Newly appointed Canton Police Chief Tycher Blakely is just weeks away from assuming his role full-time. Blakely is transitioning from his role as a lieutenant with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri where he worked in the jail.

Blakely visited the Tri-States on Thursday, familiarizing himself with other law enforcement agencies and visiting local schools.

Blakely’s appointment comes after the department was under investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, finding numerous cases of evidence tampering. Weeks after the announcement, the remaining three officers, who were not involved in the evidence tampering, resigned.

It is Blakely’s mission to revamp the department. Blakely said he took the investigation as a personal challenge to get the department back on its feet.

”I saw the real need for a police department, a professional and ethical police department, the citizens were just really open as far as saying that they want their own police force, they want to be proud of their police force and I felt like that was going to be the right calling for me,” Blakely said.

Blakely is going on 14 years of law enforcement experience.

He stressed the importance of professionalism that he wants to bring to Canton.

“I’ll be bringing in standard operating procedures for the department, and then also being out in the community as much as possible,” he said.

Hiring Blakely is a step in the right direction; however, the city still needs to staff the department. Mayor Sharon Upchurch said they haven’t yet advertised open positions as she still has to talk with Blakely about what ideal candidates should bring to the table.

In the past, Upcurch said CPD had five officers, but they plan to trim that number down slightly.

“We’re going to pay a little extra so we’re going to risk and go down to four, it’s been hard to keep five,” Upchurch said.

Upchurch said she’s received interest for policeman positions via email and phone calls. Ultimately, she said it’s up to the chief to decide how to staff the department.

She called the past three months a challenge, but one that’s paid off.

“It’s been a good experience in a sense that we have learned a lot about hiring a new chief,” Upchurch said.

Blakely became a Deputy at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office where he served as the Tactical Command Leader for the Special Response Team, specialized in narcotics investigations as a part of the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), and was also promoted to Sergeant.

Later in 2017, Blakely utilized his law enforcement and narcotics background as the Narcotics Investigator with the Harrisonville Police Department. There, Blakely conducted drug investigations, managed Confidential Informants, and helped take illicit money, illegal firearms and drugs off the street.

Blakely was awarded Harrisonville’s Officer of the Year in 2018.

Blakely starts his role as chief at the end of the month.

