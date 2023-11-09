Noticeably cooler today and especially tonight

QUINCY (WGEM) - The cold front that came through yesterday has brought an end to the anomalous warmth that we have had for the past several days. We are cooler this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds are coming in from the north/northwest at about 5 - 15 mph. We have clear skies for now, but mid and high-level clouds will stream into the area today. Highs will be cooler in the mid to upper 50s making today feel very much like fall. By tonight/tomorrow morning an area of high pressure will move into our region. Through the night, the clouds will gradually clear and nighttime lows will be getting colder. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s, which is normal for this time of year. With those colder temperatures, the heavier jackets just may be needed tomorrow morning.

With high pressure overhead tomorrow, I am expecting abundant sunshine. However, highs look to be slightly cooler than today, in the low to mid 50s. Then, lows that night will be in the 30s again.

As for our next chance of rain? Right now, models show us staying dry through next Wednesday!

