Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach

Former football coach Marty Smyser was hired at Marion County R-II as a grade 7-12 social studies teacher.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. (WGEM) - In April four Palmyra High School school football coaches resigned following text messages between them that parents say included racial and homophobic comments and texts about individual students. Now, one of those coaches has been hired at another Tri-State school.

Former football coach Marty Smyser was hired at Marion County R-II as a grade 7-12 social studies teacher. At a board meeting on Wednesday night, school faculty listened to parents express concern.

One parent read out the leaked text exchanges between Smyser and the other coaches. Parents reacted.

“No one should get a second chance when it comes to the safety of our children.”

“I’m not willing to wait until something bad happens to my child to do something about it.”

Another couple is now worried about their child who transferred to this school from Palmyra because other teachers bullied them.

“I don’t want this teacher here. Only because of what I’ve learned.”

A substitute teacher who worked alongside Smyser defended him.

”I could promise you that at the elementary school when Marty was there, it was a whole different culture,” she said. “He was excellent with the kids and the kids loved him.”

Marion County R-II superintendent Jason Keilholz declined an interview with WGEM News.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herman Hill mugshot and crime scene
Victim life-flighted after Tuesday morning Macomb shooting, suspect in custody
Around 1:50 a.m., the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police...
McDonough County inmate dead after in-custody altercation
If the Illinois Courts Commission sustain the Judicial Inquiry Board's complaint, it could...
Hearings begin this week for Adams County judge who overturned guilty verdict in sexual assault case
Decision 2023
DECISION 2023: Voters in Iowa and Missouri head to the polls
Washington, Summers, Johnson
Three arrested for residential burglary, gun charges; six firearms recovered

Latest News

Emma Harshberger signs National Letter of Intent to continue her softball career
Emma Harshberger signs National Letter of Intent with Cornell
Righting The Ship: Pirates gearing up for District Title
Pirates
Wednesday evening resembled a deja vu moment for the future of Quincy’s riverfront.
Quincy Park Board tables riverfront funding request
Former football coach Marty Smyser was hired at Marion County R-II as a grade 7-12 social...
Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach