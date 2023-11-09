Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. (WGEM) - In April four Palmyra High School school football coaches resigned following text messages between them that parents say included racial and homophobic comments and texts about individual students. Now, one of those coaches has been hired at another Tri-State school.

Former football coach Marty Smyser was hired at Marion County R-II as a grade 7-12 social studies teacher. At a board meeting on Wednesday night, school faculty listened to parents express concern.

One parent read out the leaked text exchanges between Smyser and the other coaches. Parents reacted.

“No one should get a second chance when it comes to the safety of our children.”

“I’m not willing to wait until something bad happens to my child to do something about it.”

Another couple is now worried about their child who transferred to this school from Palmyra because other teachers bullied them.

“I don’t want this teacher here. Only because of what I’ve learned.”

A substitute teacher who worked alongside Smyser defended him.

”I could promise you that at the elementary school when Marty was there, it was a whole different culture,” she said. “He was excellent with the kids and the kids loved him.”

Marion County R-II superintendent Jason Keilholz declined an interview with WGEM News.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.