Pleasant Hill schools provide mental health resources after student death

By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT HILL, IL. (WGEM) - Mental Health Resources will be provided to students at Pleasant Hill CUSD on Thursday, according to Superintendent Kylee Orr, after a sixth-grade student at Pleasant Hill Elementary died Wednesday from injuries he sustained from an accident.

Orr announced on social media that school would be in session Thursday. She said they had activated their crisis counseling team and will have counselors and therapy dogs available at the elementary and high school to support students.

She encouraged parents to speak with their children in the district, as students might have difficulty dealing with the loss.

Orr did not announce the student’s name out of respect for the families’ privacy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WGEM News at Six

Hannibal Habitat for Humanity celebrates house construction completion

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Medicare enrollment open

Medicare enrollment open

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
When seniors get sick or need healthcare, it’s important services are available to them and right now is the time for seniors to enroll in Medicare.

News

Wednesday evening resembled a deja vu moment for the future of Quincy’s riverfront.

Quincy Park Board tables riverfront funding request

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Parents react to newly hired social studies teacher Smyser

Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Clare Edlund
Former football coach Marty Smyser was hired at Marion County R-II as a grade 7-12 social studies teacher.

Latest News

News

Former football coach Marty Smyser was hired at Marion County R-II as a grade 7-12 social...

Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

QHS kicks off its musical season with White Christmas

QHS puts on ‘White Christmas’ fall celebration musical

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Garrett Bevans and WGEM Staff
Quincy Senior High School started off their Fall Celebration musical tonight.

News

It’s important to cover your air conditioner with a covering such as a well-fitting tarp,...

Ways you can weatherize your home this winter

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kyle Eck
It’s important to cover your air conditioner with a covering such as a well-fitting tarp, regularly clean your gutters in fall to ensure proper water drainage and seal your windows with weather-stripping to prevent any cold drafts.

News

The Quincy Park Board once again voted to table the possibility of funding new developments....

Quincy Park Board tables riverfront funding request

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rajah Maples
The Quincy Park Board once again voted to table the possibility of funding new developments.

News

Macomb High School

Early success for Macomb High’s work-based learning program for seniors

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dylan Smith
The program gives seniors the opportunity to earn class credit outside of the classroom in an industry they’re considering post-graduation.

News

The Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity will host a dedication in Hannibal Friday morning. At...

Hannibal Habitat for Humanity celebrates house construction completion

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kyle Eck
The Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity will host a dedication in Hannibal Friday morning. At the event will be the transferring of ownership of a new house to a Habitat for Humanity partner family.