Pleasant Hill schools provide mental health resources after student death

PLEASANT HILL, IL. (WGEM) - Mental Health Resources will be provided to students at Pleasant Hill CUSD on Thursday, according to Superintendent Kylee Orr, after a sixth-grade student at Pleasant Hill Elementary died Wednesday from injuries he sustained from an accident.

Orr announced on social media that school would be in session Thursday. She said they had activated their crisis counseling team and will have counselors and therapy dogs available at the elementary and high school to support students.

She encouraged parents to speak with their children in the district, as students might have difficulty dealing with the loss.

Orr did not announce the student’s name out of respect for the families’ privacy.

