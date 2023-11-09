Porch pirates in Missouri face tougher punishments this holiday season

Porch pirates in Missouri face tougher punishments this holiday season.
Porch pirates in Missouri face tougher punishments this holiday season.(KY3)
By Christopher Bryant
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch pirates in Missouri face different punishments than in years past. The public safety package signed by Governor Parson this past July makes it a Class E Felony to steal property, such as a package delivered by a common carrier.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crime statistics, in 2022, Missouri saw just under 94,500 cases of Theft or Larceny in the state. For Springfield in 2021, the city had over 2,400 reports of property thefts per 100,000 people. Those statistics include the work of porch pirates.

As the holiday season begins, many have packages shipped to their homes. Investigators with the Springfield Police Department say one of the best ways to protect your packages is to coordinate with your neighbors, friends, and family to help pick them up for you or to have them delivered to a secure location. In addition, make sure you have delivery notifications for your packages so you know exactly when it is delivered and give the appearance you are home.

“Be a good witness, get a good description of the vehicle,” said Lt. Steve Schwind. “Call 911 immediately, especially if you are a delivery driver. If you see a car that is following you for an extended period of time, or if you see the same vehicle in a neighborhood where you are making deliveries over and over again, alert us and let us check it out. If it is suspicious, please alert us.”

One other thing homeowners can do is install a doorbell camera on your home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 1:50 a.m., the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police...
McDonough County inmate dead after in-custody altercation
Parents react to newly hired social studies teacher Smyser
Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach
Herman Hill mugshot and crime scene
Victim life-flighted after Tuesday morning Macomb shooting, suspect in custody
Pleasant Hill CUSD
Pleasant Hill schools provide mental health resources after student death
Giorgio Raad
Quincy man arrested for alleged grooming and sexual exploitation of a child

Latest News

Hal & Kathy Oakley, Captains Linnea & Rich Forney
Salvation Army announces 2023 Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign
WGEM News at Ten
Fort Madison has holiday traffic safety enforcement
WGEM News at Ten
QHS puts on ‘White Christmas’ fall celebration musical
WGEM News at Ten
Keokuk High School has federal student aid workshop for students